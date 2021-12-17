Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 82,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 245.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $51.59 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38.

