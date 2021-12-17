Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $9.08 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,413 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

