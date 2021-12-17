Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.05.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

