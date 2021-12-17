Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Lincoln National by 104.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Lincoln National by 82.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

