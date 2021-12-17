Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.28) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aixtron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.50 ($27.53).

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of AIXA opened at €16.68 ($18.74) on Wednesday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €12.38 ($13.90) and a fifty-two week high of €26.60 ($29.89). The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.58.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.