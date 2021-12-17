Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $177.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.00.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:ARE opened at $216.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $219.47.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

