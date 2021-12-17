Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) & Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Critical Analysis

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Commercial Metals and Algoma Steel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Metals 1 4 2 0 2.14 Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Commercial Metals currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.94%. Algoma Steel Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.53%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than Commercial Metals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commercial Metals and Algoma Steel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Metals $6.73 billion 0.62 $412.86 million $3.39 10.09 Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Commercial Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Metals and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Metals 6.14% 20.53% 10.07% Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Commercial Metals beats Algoma Steel Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co. engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland. The company was founded by Moses Feldman in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

