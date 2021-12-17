Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,526,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after buying an additional 210,195 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

