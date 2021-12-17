Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $172.19

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $172.19, but opened at $175.92. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $178.48, with a volume of 1,673 shares.

Several research firms have commented on ALGT. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

