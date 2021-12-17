Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $172.19

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $172.19, but opened at $175.92. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $178.48, with a volume of 1,673 shares.
Several research firms have commented on ALGT. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.
The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.60.
In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Further Reading: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.