Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $154.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.11.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Allegion by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Allegion by 7.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.1% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

