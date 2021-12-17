Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of ALNA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.66. 5,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,915. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $54.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 809,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

