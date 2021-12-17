Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Update

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 646,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ARLP opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.70. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $415.44 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 147.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

