AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Raises Dividend to $5.80 Per Share

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 5.799 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $34.21 on Friday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96.
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
