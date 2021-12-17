Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the November 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 212.9 days.

APYRF stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on APYRF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.