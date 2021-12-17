AllSafe 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $128,268.30 and approximately $2.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.