AltraVue Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

AltraVue Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 55,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of STC traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,487. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.81. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

