AltraVue Capital LLC Increases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 2.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of NVR worth $16,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in NVR by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $88.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5,672.01. 252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,804. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,885.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,221.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,072.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $65.11 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,359.25.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

