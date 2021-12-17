Aluna.Social Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Aluna.Social has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aluna.Social has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $46,543.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00039902 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.00206220 BTC.

ALN is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,812,097 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

