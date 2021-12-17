Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 551.9% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,377.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,449.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,429.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

