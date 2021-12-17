Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,500.00 at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,377.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,449.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3,429.52. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

