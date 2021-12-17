Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX opened at $74.28 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

