AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Update

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of AMMX stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. AmeraMex International has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.
About AmeraMex International
