AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Update

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AMMX stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. AmeraMex International has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

