Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Raised to $95.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of AEE opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.75. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

