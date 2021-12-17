American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AFINP stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

