American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stake Reduced by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 5.8% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 299,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 20,923 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,863,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,383,000 after buying an additional 311,395 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

