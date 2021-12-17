American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $261.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

