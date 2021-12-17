American Well (NYSE:AMWL) PT Lowered to $9.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Shares of AMWL opened at $5.85 on Friday. American Well has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $43.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 468,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,614. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the second quarter worth $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

