Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

COLD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. 69,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -106.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

