Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABCB opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $59.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.