AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $166.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $162.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $143.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $145.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.01.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,163,000 after acquiring an additional 168,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,347,000 after acquiring an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

