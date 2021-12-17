AMG National Trust Bank Buys 1,692 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $92.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

