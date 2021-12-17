AMG National Trust Bank Buys 3,342 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,275,000 after buying an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 26.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

EIX stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.84%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

