AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $173.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.45 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.53 and a 200-day moving average of $174.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

