Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31,095 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 279.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 289,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

