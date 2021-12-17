Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

