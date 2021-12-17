Analysts Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.09. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.40. 9,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.77. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,350,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 62,963 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 386,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 50.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 98,970 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

