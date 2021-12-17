Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.30.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 71.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.83. 45,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.