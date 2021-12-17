Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.08. MP Materials reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $42.45. 74,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,106. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. State Street Corp grew its position in MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 322.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 49.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 109.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MP Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

