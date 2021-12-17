Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.33. Clarus reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Clarus stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Clarus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

