Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EGRX stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.75 million, a P/E ratio of 133.29 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $239,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

