Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Announce $2.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report earnings per share of $2.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $2.00. FMC posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $104.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

