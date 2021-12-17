Analysts Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Sunoco posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of SUN opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sunoco by 655.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

