Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.25 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $12.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $6.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $138.14 and a fifty-two week high of $238.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $5,655,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

