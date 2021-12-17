Analysts Issue Forecasts for HEICO Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HEICO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.78.

HEI opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.51 and a 200 day moving average of $136.98.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.