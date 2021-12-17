Analysts Offer Predictions for Amalgamated Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Amalgamated Financial in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

AMAL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of AMAL opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $515.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.87. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

