Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Splunk (SPLK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK):

12/2/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/2/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $203.00 to $181.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $196.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/1/2021 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock.

SPLK stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.06. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.53 and a fifty-two week high of $185.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $407,210 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Splunk by 1,045.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,025,837 shares of the software company’s stock worth $148,316,000 after buying an additional 158,767 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,809,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Splunk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

