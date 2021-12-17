Analysts Set Basf Se (ETR:BAS) PT at €82.07

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €81.93 ($92.06).

BAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS traded up €1.07 ($1.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €60.34 ($67.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($81.89). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.