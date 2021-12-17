Analysts Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Price Target at C$12.29

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 price target (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:BDT traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,371. The firm has a market capitalization of C$505.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.53. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$7.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$621.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$633.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.0278936 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

