Analysts Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Price Target at $38.67

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Cactus stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. Cactus has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $46.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 204,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 22.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

