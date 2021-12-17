Analysts Set Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Target Price at €16.02

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.02 ($18.00).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($19.33) target price on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of ENGI traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €13.00 ($14.61). The stock had a trading volume of 6,294,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.03). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.09.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

